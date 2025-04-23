United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

