Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Viant Technology Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DSP opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $758.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.37 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $26.33.
Viant Technology Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
