Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

