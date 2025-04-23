Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 141,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

MNST opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

