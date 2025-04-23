First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of First Busey worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Busey by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,173.75. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

