Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.16. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

