Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 349,457 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Global Payments Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $127.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

