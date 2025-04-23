Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 626.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

