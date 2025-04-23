Jump Financial LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ODP by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
ODP Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ODP stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.
ODP Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
