The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.47 and a 52-week high of $125.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.