Jump Financial LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,868 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 966,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 101,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

MXL stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

