Jump Financial LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Onestream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onestream by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Onestream Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:OS opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Onestream Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

