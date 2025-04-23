John Wood Group (WDGJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.