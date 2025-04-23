John Wood Group (WDGJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
John Wood Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- About the Markup Calculator
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.