Parsons (PSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Parsons Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

