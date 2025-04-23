Comstock Resources (CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $408.99 million for the quarter.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

CRK opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.