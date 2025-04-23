Comstock Resources (CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $408.99 million for the quarter.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.1 %
CRK opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
