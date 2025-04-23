Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.60.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.37.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

