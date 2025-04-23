OPKO Health (OPK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,001,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 814,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,192 over the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

