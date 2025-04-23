Sanmina (SANM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

SANM stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

