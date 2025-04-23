CGI (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GIB opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.79. CGI has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.