Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.07) per share and revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $49,406.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,620. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $429,702.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,618.70. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

