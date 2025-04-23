Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after buying an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE BKH opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

