MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

