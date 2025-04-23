Natixis Buys 4,669 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

