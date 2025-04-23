Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.33.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

