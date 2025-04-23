Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.