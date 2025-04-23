Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.
Read More
