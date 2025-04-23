Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Declines By 14.8%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICOP opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICOP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.