Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 735,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Methanex by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

