MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,003 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 81,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.