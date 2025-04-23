Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

