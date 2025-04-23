The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 17.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) were down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.49 ($0.14). Approximately 68,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 90,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).
The Brighton Pier Group Stock Down 8.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.14.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Brighton Pier Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.