Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

