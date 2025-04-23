CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Shares Down 27.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) fell 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.83 ($0.10). 746,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 370,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.03. The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.79.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

