Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 793.50 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.18), with a volume of 10373833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748.50 ($9.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.07) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.11).

Babcock International Group Stock Up 3.5 %

About Babcock International Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 704.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

