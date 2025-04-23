Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 793.50 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.18), with a volume of 10373833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748.50 ($9.92).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.07) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.11).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
