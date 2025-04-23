Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 584756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

