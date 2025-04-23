Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.910 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

