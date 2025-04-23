Urban Edge Properties (UE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.420 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.