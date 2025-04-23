Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 141286672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.48 ($0.19).
Analyst Ratings Changes
GGP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.27) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current year.
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.