Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 141286672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.48 ($0.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.27) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current year.

About Greatland Gold

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.