Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,930 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of CRS opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $77.26 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

