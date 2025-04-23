Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Lear Co. has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $138.69.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

