Walleye Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,859 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.