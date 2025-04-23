Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

