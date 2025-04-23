American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $18,927,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.