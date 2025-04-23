Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

