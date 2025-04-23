Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,583.12. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,693.80. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Honest Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.92 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

