Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,700 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.