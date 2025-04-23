Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 49,121 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Quanterix Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.