Walleye Capital LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nexxen International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEXN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Nexxen International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of 223.75 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

