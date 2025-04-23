Walleye Capital LLC Invests $675,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 128,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.