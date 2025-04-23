Walleye Capital LLC Invests $675,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 128,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
