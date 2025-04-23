XTX Topco Ltd Invests $363,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eventbrite by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.