XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $279,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 347,330 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 290.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

